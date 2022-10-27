Harry Redknapp details 'difficult' period when Louise Redknapp and his son Jamie divorced The former couple divorced in December 2017

Harry Redknapp has reflected on the moment his son Jamie Redknapp and former daughter-in-law Louise went their separate ways.

The retired football manager, 75, spoke of his shock as he admitted that it was "difficult" for his family because neither of them were used to the idea of divorce.

"It was difficult when Jamie and Louise got divorced because both sets of our parents were married until they died, so we weren't used to that," he told The Times in a joint interview with wife Sandra. "We tried to never interfere, though, and have all managed to stay friends. Everyone seems happy now."

The couple, who have been married since 1967, also reflected on their own marriage with Sandra saying: "I've tried to make life easy for him because his job has been so stressful.

"When we had babies, fathers didn't do a lot and Harry never changed a nappy, but he would take them for a walk in the pram to get them to sleep. When they became toddlers, he always had them with him."

Their football star son Jamie filed for divorce in 2017, a year after Louise appeared on Strictly Come Dancing. The former couple, who were married for 19 years, are parents to two sons, Charley and Beau. Jamie has since remarried a Swedish model called Frida, with whom he has a baby son, Raphael.

Harry previously spoke of their split, admitting it came "out of the blue". "I was choked. Absolutely," Harry said on Piers Morgan's Life Stories in 2019. "I just never ever, ever could see that happening. I thought they were getting married forever. They were such a lovely couple together."

He added: "It came completely as a shock, out of the blue. They were not a showbiz marriage if you like. Lou just did not want to be anywhere without Jamie. They were very, very down to earth, the pair of them. It was a shock when it happened. Very sad."

