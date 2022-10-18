Louise Redknapp is all smiles as she returns to work after bittersweet reunion with son Charley The singer looked divine on Tuesday's Lorraine

Louise Redknapp has returned to work following her short trip to the States, where she was reunited with her eldest son Charley.

The singer and her ex-husband Jamie Redknapp recently bid farewell to the teenager, who has relocated to America to study sports at the University of Arizona.

But fans were delighted to see Louise, 47, back on TV screens hosting her fashion segment on Tuesday's Lorraine. She looked super chic in a black cropped top and coordinating trousers under an off-white slouchy jacket.

Looking sun-kissed, the mum-of-two appeared to be in great spirits as she talked about the latest fashion hits alongside Ranvir Singh.

Her sighting comes as Jamie celebrates his first wedding anniversary with second wife Frida.

Louise has returned from the States

Back in August, Louise opened up about her love life and how her ex's decision to remarry had a lasting impact on their sons, Charley, 18, and Beau, 13.

Talking exclusively to HELLO!, she explained: "I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys' lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family.

"Their life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple. That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel."

Speaking about herself, Louise said: "I'm not averse to dating or meeting somebody. My boys will be absolutely fine if I'm dating or if I'm going out with anyone, they will be my biggest supporters as long as I'm happy. Like they're like, 'Yeah mum, you should.'"

The singer appeared on Tuesday's Lorraine

"If Mr Right turns up then great and if he doesn't I just carry on doing me. I'm not putting that pressure on myself and I feel that it's really important for women that are out there on their own, and men, that should be able to be enough [without] that pressure of having to be in a couple."

She added: "I'm really open, I take each day as it comes, day by day. See what tomorrow brings. I'm grateful. I've got my gorgeous boys and I'm grateful that I work. I'm not averse to it, but I'm not trawling through any [dating] sites!"

