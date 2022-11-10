Jennifer Aniston's ex-husband reacts after Friends star reveals fertility struggles The Friends star has been married twice

Following the release of Jennifer Aniston's extremely candid interview with Allure, in which she opened up about her fertility struggles and her quest for love, the Friends star received an outpouring of love.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston reunites with ex-husband Justin Theroux for special reason

While she received messages from friends and fans across the globe, Jennifer was also treated to a message of support from one of her ex-husbands, Justin Theroux.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston talks about divorce post-Friends

Underneath the actress' post, the American filmmaker added a fist bump and red love heart emoji.

MORE: Matthew Perry 'really grateful' for Jennifer Aniston's friendship during height of addiction

READ: Jennifer Aniston cuddles up to famous face in rare candid photo - 'I love you so'

Other fans noticed Sara Foster's tongue-in-cheek message to Jennifer which went viral. She joked: "Someone should check on your ex's today."

Jennifer and Justin, who fell for each other on the set comedy Wanderlust in 2011, tied the knot in 2015. The pair have remained close since announcing their split in early 2018.

In the interview, the 53-year-old talked about having no regrets and learning to love herself. She also opened up about her struggles to get pregnant years ago.

Jennifer and Justin split in late 2017 after two years of marriage

Jennifer spoke about going through a rough period in her 30s and 40s, saying she'd dealt with "really hard [expletive]," but had come out on the other side.

"That's why I have such gratitude for all those [expletive] things," the actress said. "Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were."

Sensing an underlying tone and upon being probed further, Jennifer added: "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

She continued: "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard." Detailing the methods employed, she revealed: "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

Jennifer got candid in her interview with Allure

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

She touched on the narrative that was created in the media about her being supposedly "career-obsessed," adding: "And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child.

"And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.