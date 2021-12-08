Jennifer Aniston reunites with ex-husband Justin Theroux for special reason – photos The Friends star is working on a new project

Jennifer Aniston's fans have been left "screaming" with joy after the actress was pictured with ex-husband Justin Theroux during a table read of 80s sitcom, Facts Of Life.

The friendly exes were snapped by Scandal star Kerry Washington, leaving fans seriously excited about the project. Jennifer, 52, looked gorgeous in a black lace-up top as she posed for a selfie with Kerry. Meanwhile, screenwriter and producer Justin, 50, struck a pose alongside Jennifer's good friend and her The Switch co-star, Jason Bateman.

Alongside a series of behind-the-scenes photos shared on Instagram, Kerry wrote: "LIVE from the cast & producer dinner on Saturday night! Don’t miss this cast recreating @thenormanlear's classic sitcoms Facts Of Life & Diffrent Strokes! Tonight! #LiveInFrontOfAStudioAudience."

Jennifer's fans were loving the candid images, with one penning: "Made my day" and another writing: "I'm screaming".

Jennifer was doing a table read for Facts Of Life with Kerry Washington

A third declared: "JASON JUSTIN AND JEN MY HEART IS GONNA EXPLODE" while another simply wrote: "Jen and Justin" alongside a number of love hearts.

The Friends favourite is starring as Blair Warner in the Facts Of Life remake while Justin is taking on producing duties.

Justin Theroux is serving as producer

Justin and Jennifer, who fell for each other on the set comedy Wanderlust in 2011, tied the knot in 2015. The pair have remained close since announcing their split in early 2018.

They said at the time: "In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.

Jennifer and Justin split in late 2017 after two years of marriage

"This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship."

The Morning Show star has made no secret of the fact she's still close with her ex, and in August she publicly wished her former husband a happy birthday, posting some sweet pictures of him to ring in the occasion.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY JT," she wrote, adding: "Truly one of a kind, LOVE YOU!"

