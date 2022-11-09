Jennifer Aniston breaks silence on baby plans as she poses in tiny bikini The Friends star has had a rough go at it

Jennifer Aniston got candid in her latest interview for the cover story for Allure Magazine, and she definitely looked absolutely stunning doing so.

SEE: Inside Friends stars' real-life homes: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, more

The star appeared on the cover in the tiniest of black Chanel bikinis, featuring strings and circular cups that barely covered her up.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father as she makes surprise apprearance

Her hair fell loosely over her toned figure and she sported a serious look, with even the cover line reading: "I don't have anything to hide at this point."

The star definitely got candid in her interview, and along with talking about having no regrets and learning to love herself, she opened up about her struggles to get pregnant years ago.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston wows in bathrobe as she reveals her post-shower routine

The actress spoke about going through a rough period in her 30s and 40s, saying she'd dealt with "really hard [expletive]," but had come out on the other side.

"That's why I have such gratitude for all those [expletive] things. Otherwise, I would've been stuck being this person that was so fearful, so nervous, so unsure of who they were."

Jennifer got candid in her interview with Allure

Sensing an underlying tone and upon being probed further, Jennifer added: "I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road."

She explained that very few people in her life knew about the situation, adding: "All the years and years and years of speculation... It was really hard.

MORE: Jennifer Aniston turns up the romance in magical private garden

MORE: Jennifer Aniston leaves fans doing a double take as she hosts star-studded Halloween party

Detailing the methods employed, she revealed: "I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.

"I would've given anything if someone had said to me, 'Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.' You just don't think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed."

The actress opened up about her journey with healing and trying to get pregnant

She spoke once again of the narrative that was created in the media about her being supposedly "career-obsessed," adding: "And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn't have a child.

"And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn't give him a kid. It was absolute lies. I don't have anything to hide at this point."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.