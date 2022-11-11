Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Ashton Kutcher and proud Ukrainian Mila Kunis have shone a special light on the Ukraine cause with their impressive GoFundMe fundraiser, the second largest of all time.

They smashed their goal of $30,000,000 USD by raising more than $36,000,000. The Hollywood power couple matched up to $3million of generous donations.

GoFundMe told HELLO!: "With the launch of the 'Stand With Ukraine' fundraiser in partnership with GoFundMe.org, Mila and Ashton demonstrated the power of people coming together to help when crises happen around the world.

"The fundraiser, which provides support with refugee and humanitarian aid efforts to those impacted by the war, became the second largest GoFundMe of all time."

Ashton and Mila's kindness had an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts, funding Flexport.org and Airbnb.org who actively provided help on the ground.

They said: "We are overwhelmed with gratitude for your support… More than 65,000 of you stepped up and donated what you could. Now, with your help we have reached our $30 million goal.

"While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty.

"Our work is not done. We will do everything we can to ensure that the outpouring of love that came as a part of this campaign finds maximum impact with those in need. Funds have already and will continue to be delivered to Flexport.org and Airbnb.org so they can act now.

"As funding continues to come in we will treat every dollar as if it were being donated from our pocket, with respect and honour for the work that went into earning it, the intent of love through which it was given, and the desire for it to be maximised for positive outcomes for others."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky praised their great efforts and he said they were among the first to respond to the grief in Ukraine.

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.