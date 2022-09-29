Ashton Kutcher reveals the unexpected way he first told Mila Kunis he loved her The star gave all the details

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are now one of the most beloved couples in Hollywood, but their journey towards their marriage wasn't the most linear.

The two initially met when they filmed That 70's Show back in 1998, and after over a decade and respective long-term relationships in between, the two finally made their way towards each other, romantically this time, in 2012.

Now, after seven years of marriage, the actor is opening up about an intimate moment that changed everything for the two.

Speaking with Kenny Chesney for a Peloton campaign, while running on a treadmill, he said: "The first time I told my wife that I loved her, was while listening to You and Tequila," a 2010 by Kenny and Grace Potter.

Ashton revealed he took the song quite seriously, confessing that: "I might have had a little too much tequila."

With liquid courage backing him up, he explained: "I showed up at her house, at like two in the morning, and I started screaming, 'You and tequila make me crazy!'" while flailing his arms.

The moment is definitely one to remember

Continuing, he said: "And I told her I love her," to which Mila quite reasonably responded with: "Don't say it if you don't mean it! Are you going to love me in the morning when you wake up from this hangover?"

He then endearingly recalled: "And I woke up the next morning, and I said, 'I still love you.'"

The couple's love story was decades in the making

"These are fundamental moments of my life," the father-of-two joked when Kenny noted his subtle involvement in their love story.

Fans couldn't help but gush about the moment and call back to the couple's characters on That 70's Show, Kelso and Jackie, writing: "This is the most Kelso thing ever," and: "I couldn't love Ashton Kutcher more," as well as: "I love this so much!" plus another fan of the two added: "Awwww."

