All we know about A-list couple Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's relationship and marriage They wed in 2015

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are Hollywood A-listers who are raising their family out of the spotlight.

MORE: Ashton Kutcher makes Reese Witherspoon blush as they tease new rom-com together

However, their love story has always been front and center of their lives, as they've both dated and married other celebrities before finally finding their way to each other.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher share emotional video as they raise astonishing sum for Ukraine

How did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher meet?

The two met in 1998 when they began filming hit comedy That 70s Show together. Their characters Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso dated and Mila revealed her first ever kiss was between their characters.

MORE: Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher's daughter Wyatt approaches exciting milestone - all we know

MORE: Ashton Kutcher talks Mila Kunis' support through marathon training after autoimmune disease

But in real life the pair had their own lives, with Mila in a relationship with Macaulay Culkin between 2002 and 2011 and Ashton, who left the show in 2005, marrying Demi Moore that same year.

Ashton and Demi separated in 2011.

They played a couple in That 70's Show

When did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher become a couple?

Mila and Ashton finally made their way towards each other, romantically this time, in 2012. They rekindled their friendship when they bumped into each other at a Golden Globes party.

"We ran into each other at a party, at an award show. So I see this guy, and I see his back, and he's really tall and I was like who's that tall guy? I'm standing there like this, literally like, 'Hmm... ' and I'm wearing this big poofy dress, and look ridiculous, and then he just turns around, and it was like literally, if we were in a movie, the music would just start playing and violins would go," Mila told Elle in 2016.

"I think he for the first time ever took my breath away."

They found romance in 2012

They kept their romance private however and went public in 2013 at a Lakers game.

When and where did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher get married?

In February 2014 Mila was pictured with an engagement ring, and in July 2015 the pair tied the knot with a ceremony in Oak Glen, California.

"I grew up in West Hollywood, and my brother has reminded me that when I was like 12, I said, 'When gay people can get married, then I'll get married.' I was ahead of my time. The Supreme Court decision [on same-sex marriage came down], and that's when Ashton and I got married," she shared.

They married in 2015

"It was a ninja effort," Ashton also explained.

"We really didn't want helicopters at our wedding and it's a legitimate concern. So we, I was like posting things on social media that were in different locations to avoid. We didn't want to be screaming our vows at each other. "And being like 'forever, did you say never?' We didn't want to do that so we went really under the radar with it."

The couple's efforts paid off, and they managed to keep their wedding ceremony private before going on a low-key honeymoon road trip across California's Yosemite National Park and Napa Valley.

How many children do Mila and Ashton have?

Ashton has only shared one picture of his now eight-year-old daughter

Mila and Ashton are parents to two children, eight-year-old daughter Wyatt and five-year-old son Dimitri.

The two are never pictured although Ashton recently shared a rare insight into their family life, revealing that he likes to take his children camping so that they can learn about fending for themselves.

"I want them to be really resourceful," Ashton added. "Hopefully they'll be motivated to have what they had, or some version of what they had."

Where do Mila and Ashton live?

They live in an eco-farmhouse

The family have two properties including an eco-farmhouse near Beverly Hills. The six-acre property was first designed in the 1930s, before getting renovated in the 1980s. Alongside the main building the home also boasts an 'entertainment barn', which features 19-foot high sliding doors and an extravagant crystal chandelier that sprawls out across the ceiling. The sprawling property also has a barbeque pavilion next to the family's swimming pool, which was topped with quirky floating pool chairs.

Speaking about their home, Mila explained to Architectural Digest: "We wanted a home, not an estate."

Ashton agreed, adding: "We wanted the house to look like an old barn, something that had been here for decades, that was then converted into a house. But it also had to feel modern and relevant."

In 2017 they also splashed out $10million on a six-bedroom, six-bathroom beach house in Santa Barbara, California. The oceanfront home is just a short two hour drive away from their home in Beverly Hills so is within easy reach for a short break or weekend away.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.