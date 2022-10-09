Ashton Kutcher gushes over wife Mila Kunis in rare home video

Ashton Kutcher has no hesitations with supporting his wife Mila Kunis, and when it comes to words of affirmation, she says the more the merrier!

The two gave fans some adorable insight into their typical relationship banter as the actor took a moment to give his wife a sweet shout-out for her latest movie.

As he was urging fans to go watch her new suspenseful drama, Luckiest Girl Alive, Mila hilariously couldn't help but interrupt his video, to ask for more praise!

Ashton took to Instagram to share a clip of himself in which he is confirming with fans just how great his wife is and how well she did in her latest role.

"Okay, here's the deal," he began, going on to say: "Wifey has a new film out on Netflix, it's called Luckiest Girl Alive, and it is… it rocks, and so I just wanted to recommend that you check it out."

He continues to say: "I'm so proud of her," only to get interrupted by Mila herself, who is calling on the family dogs. "What are you doing?" he asks, smiling as he then adds: "I'm trying to make a video to support and be supportive of your feature film."

The two are seriously adorable

The actress quickly catched on, and encouraged him: "You keep doing that, I'm gonna go get the dogs… you're getting distracted, say nice things about me."

Ever the dutiful husband, Ashton did not skip a beat, and immediately returned to recording and stated: "My wife is amazing, and you know she's always so supportive of me…" as Mila quickly quips: "Nicer!" and he goes: "She's the nicest human being on the planet and I'm a lucky man, I'm the luckiest boy alive."

Mila rocked a mini suit dress alongside her co-stars for the premiere

He further added to the compliments in the caption, writing: "Check out wifey's new feature film #LuckiestGirlAlive on @netflix Today! She absolutely crushes this role. I'm beyond proud of her. She worked her ass off on this."

Fans couldn't help but gush over their sweet dynamic, taking to the comments section to write: "Sweet," and: "Love u both," as well as: "Very Jackie and Kelso feeling in this video!!"

