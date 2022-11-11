Sir Rod Stewart has used his power to do something good, a true knight. The musician has been renting a home for a Ukrainian refugee family-of-seven in Berkshire and pays all of their bills.

Seeing the horror of the war on the TV, Rod was determined to do something to help. His friend and fellow musician Johnny Mac has shone a light on his kindness.

Johnny told HELLO!: “I'm so proud to call Rod Stewart my dear friend and my Rock n Roll hero! I'm blessed to have become the greatest of friends with Rod over the years through the power of music, and the power of laughter and the love of Celtic FC.

"We make records together, go to Celtic games together, go to the pub together. Rod has single handedly helped my Celtic folk band Johnny Mac and the Faithful beyond my wildest dreams!

"Giving us the huge opportunity to open for him on his 2019 UK Stadium and Arena tours.. and even now he is featuring on our new single 'Me oh My' and we're back opening for him again this winter on his massive Arena tour starting 16th Nov.

"He has given us so much of his time, energy and his priceless advice. I've never met such a kind, loving, giving, generous soul with a wicked sense of humour.

"I've witnessed many times Rod doing wonderful deed's for people in need and for charity organisations big and small, and he insists on doing it all anonymously... I'm truly blessed to have such a wonderful guy as a friend! Bless ye Rod. We love you. Johnny (Johnny Mac & the Faithful) x."

