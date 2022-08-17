Penny Lancaster looked incredible in a new photo from her family trip to Italy with her rocker husband Rod Stewart and their children.

The blonde beauty wore an off-white sleeveless minidress with her long locks teased into loose waves and she beamed for the camera as she stood next to her husband with their two sons, Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11, on either side of the couple.

They were also joined by Rod's children from previous relationships, including his daughter Ruby, 35, who shared the photo to Instagram as she penned an emotional message to Penny.

Ruby captioned the image: "I left Italy with my heart as full as my belly… Our last family vacation was in 2015, so this one was well overdue.

"We all live in different places now and sometimes we miss some pretty important milestones in one another's [lives]. It can be difficult getting us all together, but the incredible @penny.lancaster managed to do it this time.

Penny's stepdaughter Ruby shared the lovely image to social media

"This trip was so much more than a vacation, but a bonding experience. We laughed, we cried, caught up on lost time, we sang and danced, even suffered from a few water sport injuries. I am beyond grateful for this mixed batch of personalities that is the Stewart Clan. I don’t know where I'd be without you lot. Love you guys…

"Thank you dad for reminding us of the importance of family and Thank you Penny for always bringing us together again… #onevibe."

Rod and Penny share two sons

Rod's daughters Kimberley, 42, Renee, 30, and his eldest sons Sean, 41, and Liam, 27 could also be seen in the photo.

Penny previously spoke to HELLO! about being part of a blended family, saying: "When I first met my husband 15 years ago, his youngest was five and the oldest was 21. So I got to see the different stages that children go through and the challenges they hold, but the rewards as well."

