Rod Stewart reveals devastating family tragedy as fans send prayers The singer shared the news on Twitter

Sir Rod Stewart has revealed it's been a difficult 48 hours for him and his family following the death of his beloved brother Don.

READ: When will the Queen's cause of death be revealed?

The singer took to Twitter to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II following her sad death on Thursday, and in his message, he also shared the news of his brother's passing, although he did not reveal the cause of his death.

Loading the player...

WATCH: World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

"It has been a devastating 48 hours," Rod wrote. "My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.

"Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls."

SEE: Elton John pauses concert for emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

READ: The Queen's last weekend revealed

He added: "What a privilege it was to perform for her. My deepest sympathies to the Royal Family. God save the King."

Fans rushed to send their condolences, with one responding: "So very sorry to hear about the loss of your brother & your Queen."

It has been a devastating 48 hours. My brother Don passed on Tuesday at 94 and today Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at 96.



Like Don, the Queen has been a presence all through my life as a great unifier. A shining star that will never fade in our hearts and souls. pic.twitter.com/9FKYrQQ3kN — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) September 8, 2022

Rod revealed his brother's death and paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

A second said: "I am saddened to hear of the passing of your brother Don and now Her Majesty. My heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May fond memories bring you comfort as you grieve. You are in my prayers."

A third added: "Sir Rod my heart pours out to you for the loss of your brother. God bless you and your family. Even though I am American I too am also saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II."

Queen Elizabeth II was Britain's longest-reigning monarch in history and was head of state for 69 years. Her Majesty passed away peacefully at Balmoral Castle aged 96 on September 8.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II died aged 96

Her loved ones, including her son Charles and grandson Prince William, had traveled to Scotland to be by her side after doctors expressed fresh concern for her health on Thursday.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

The announcement was also officially posted to the railings outside Buckingham Palace by aides dressed in black, while the Union flag was lowered to half-mast.

Elizabeth's eldest son Charles will now be known as King Charles III.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.