Penny Lancaster reacts as husband Rod Stewart's incredible gesture is revealed The couple are so kind

Penny Lancaster took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she revealed her response to an incredible gesture by her husband, rock star Sir Rod Stewart.

The model and presenter shared a link to a story from the Good News Movement account, which showed a headline about Rod.

It read: "Sir Rod Stewart is housing Ukrainian refugees – will pay all their bills for a year." The accompanying photo showed the singer surrounded by a Ukrainian family, as he held up a cup of tea.

Former Loose Women panellist Penny added a heart gif as she shared the sweet news.

The post reveals that Sir Rod has furnished his home in Berkshire, making it available to a Ukrainian family of seven, and he will pay all bills for at least a year.

Quoting the star's interview with the Daily Mirror, Rod said: "Words can't describe what we were watching. The bombing of innocent children, the bombing of hospitals and playgrounds. Like everyone else, we were completely beside ourselves."

Penny was understandably proud of Rod

Fans were impressed, with one commenting: "This is amazing… Everyone with substantial wealth should be doing this… Such a wonderful gesture…"

"That's so sweet… God bless him," wrote another, while a third added: "That's great of him!"

Both Rod and Penny place a lot of importance on family, with Penny being not only a devoted mum to the two sons they share, but a stepmother to Rod's older children too.

The couple share two children

Over the summer, the mum-of-two posted an image to her Stories of her stepdaughter Kimberly Stewart with her daughter Delilah.

The snapshot showed Kimberley walking while wearing a floral romper and denim jacket, accessorised with a Panama hat. Her daughter walked alongside her wearing a sweet red floral dress and flip-flops.

Penny added a gif which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY." Delilah, who Kimberley shares with actor Benicio del Toro, was celebrating her 11th birthday.

