Penny Lancaster shared the sweetest photo with her fans on Sunday. The mum-of-two took to Instagram, where she posted an image to her Stories of her stepdaughter Kimberly Stewart with her daughter Delilah.

Penny doesn't often share images of Rod's children's children, but as she revealed in her caption, she had a very special reason for doing so.

The snapshot showed Kimberley walking while wearing a floral romper and denim jacket, accessorised with a Panama hat.

Her daughter walked alongside her wearing a sweet red floral dress and flip-flops. Penny added a gif which read: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY."

The former Loose Women panellist also added the caption: "Delilah and Kim." Delilah, who Kimberley shares with actor Benicio del Toro, was celebrating her 11th birthday. Earlier in the week, another of Penny's stepdaughters paid a sweet tribute to the former model.

Ruby posted a photo of her extended family to Instagram, which showed Penny beaming for the camera as she stood next to her husband with their two sons, Alastair, 16, and Aiden, 11, on either side of the couple.

The star posted the sweet image to social media

They were also joined by Rod's children from previous relationships, including Ruby, 35, who shared the photo to Instagram as she penned an emotional message.

She captioned the image: "I left Italy with my heart as full as my belly… Our last family vacation was in 2015, so this one was well overdue.

"We all live in different places now and sometimes we miss some pretty important milestones in one another's [lives]. It can be difficult getting us all together, but the incredible @penny.lancaster managed to do it this time.

Penny and Rod share two sons

"This trip was so much more than a vacation, but a bonding experience… I am beyond grateful for this mixed batch of personalities that is the Stewart Clan.

I don’t know where I'd be without you lot. Love you guys… Thank you dad for reminding us of the importance of family and Thank you Penny for always bringing us together again."

