Lady Gaga is on a mission to make kindness cool with her mum Cynthia Germanotta through their Born This Way Foundation.

The Bad Romance hitmaker has been celebrated for her "tremendous efforts" in helping the LQBTQ+ community and for using her incredible platform to raise awareness around mental health.

Sharing a vocal coach with Lady Gaga, singer Grace Gaustad hailed her friend as "one of music’s best examples of kindness and humility". The Los Angeles-based songwriter shared a sweet tribute with HELLO! about the power of Lady Gaga’s kindness.

Grace said: "As a young artist, Lady Gaga has been a wonderful person to look up to and be inspired by. I greatly appreciate all of her tremendous efforts in helping the LQBTQ+ community and providing an immense amount of support in the mental health space.

"She has been a pioneer with her ‘Born This Way’ foundation and has helped so many young people with not only her music and message, but also by providing resources through her charity.

"I feel as if Lady Gaga is one of music’s best examples of kindness and humility, two traits that are often lost with tremendous success. I feel honoured to have such a wonderful person to look up to."

