Blake Shelton put on an incredible show of kindness this year when he invited six-year-old Wyatt with a heart defect to sing with him on stage.

Gwen Stefani’s husband warmed the hearts of everyone as he made the great gesture at his concert in Durant, Oklahoma.

They sang a duet of God’s Country on stage in January earlier this year and it made headlines. For this beautiful moment, he was hailed as a “kind-hearted” man.

Mum Harley McKee has revealed it was a dream come true for Wyatt and Blake’s kindness has got her son’s story out there.

As a result, the mum said they have been able to raise awareness about congenital heart defects and becoming an organ donor.

She told HELLO!: “Blake Shelton is not only an amazing singer but also a kind-hearted man.

“When he saw my son, Wyatt Mckee, who has a congenital heart defect, holding up a sign at his concert he was not obligated to even say hello to him, but he did one better, inviting Wyatt up to sing his favourite song with him.

“Just watching the joy on Wyatt’s face and listening to him talk about how awesome Blake was just warms my heart. He gained a whole family of biggest fans that night.

“Not only did Wyatt’s dream come true, but his story was spread everywhere. Because of Blake’s kindness, we have been able to spread so much awareness about CHD and becoming an organ donor.

“Wyatt has so many people around the world praying for him and loving him now and that all came from one kind act from Blake Shelton."

See the full Kind List here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.