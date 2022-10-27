Gwen Stefani looks pretty in pink while Blake Shelton teams denim with a formal black tie The couple attended the 2022 Matrix Awards in NYC

Gwen Stefani wore a feminine floral minidress when she stepped out with husband Blake Shelton on the red carpet at the 2022 Matrix Awards in NYC on Wednesday, October 26.

The "Hollaback Girl" singer, 53, looked picture-perfect in the fitted pink dress, which she teamed with nude fishnet tights and gold ankle boots that matched her metallic nails. In an Instagram story before the event, Gwen revealed that her makeup featured items from her GXVE Beauty line—Dazzle and Glimmer glitter pots ("they're amazing," the Voice coach raved) as well as her Just a Girl palette.

Blake, 46, opted for an outfit that was business on the top and party on the bottom, as he teamed a white shirt with a black tie, vest and jacket along with jeans and cowboy boots.

Despite being married to one of the most fashion-forward women in the world, the country superstar said that Gwen hasn't had much influence over the way he dresses.

The couple's fellow Voice coach Camila Cabello said Gwen and Blake are "so adorable" together on the set.

"It's probably so boring for her," the "Mine Would Be You" singer said in an interview on Live! With Kelly early in their relationship. "You know I'm going to have gray hair every day and I'm going to wear blue jeans and boots."

Gwen, on the other hand, told InStyle in 2018 that she dresses "more feminine than ever before."

"It's probably because I'm super in love and have a really manly man," she added. "I enjoy letting that part of me come out now because when I was in No Doubt, I never thought of myself as sexy. Even in my 30s, I was a tomboy. I hardly ever carried a purse."

The couple met as co-judges on The Voice in 2014 and began dating the following year as they bonded over their respective divorces (Gwen from Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three sons, Kingston, 16, Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 8; and Blake from fellow country singer Miranda Lambert).

The pair got engaged in October 2020 and wed in July 2021. They split their time between a huge three-story home in California's San Fernando Valley and a 1,300-acre ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2021, Gwen compared her rural life to the 1960s sitcom Green Acres, where Eva Gabor's stylish character moved to the country from New York's Park Avenue and was a glamorous fish out of water.

Gwen and Blake spent the COVID pandemic on the ranch she embraced the change.

"It's the first time I ever spent that amount of time basically manning the house. We had about 12 people there," she told Ellen. "I was cooking. I was cleaning, doing laundry, homeschooling. Like zooming. It was a lot. And it was a lot of fun at the same time. We did stuff like we found a baby armadillo, we found baby hogs we were raising. We cut trees, like, I did, like, chainsaw. All of it. Everything you can think of we did it."

