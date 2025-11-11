Miranda Lambert's husband, 34, celebrates wife's 42nd birthday with sweet tribute

Miranda Lambert's adoring husband, Brendan McLoughlin, raised the bar for birthday tributes when he shared a sweet shout-out to his wife of almost seven years on Monday. The former NYPD officer took to Instagram to share several snaps of Miranda, with the country singer's activities ranging from horse riding and golfing to catching fish and eating giant cinnamon rolls. "Happy Birthday to the most loving, talented and caring person I've ever met @mirandalambert," he wrote in the caption.

© Instagram Touching tribute "You had said yesterday that you read something that really resonated with you, 'Don't be afraid to be a beginner.' From following your dreams of becoming a cowgirl, to picking up golf and competing in the Ryder Cup. You show me every day how fearless you are, how willing you are to jump into things even if it may take you out of your comfort zone."



© Instagram Sharing the love The 34-year-old added: "The world is a better place because of you. I love you and I hope you have an amazing birthday. 42 looks good on you." Miranda shared the love in the comment section, writing, "Thanks honey I love you." White Lotus actress Michelle Monaghan chimed in: "Goodness it sure does!! Happy birthday beautiful beginner, forever inspirer!" while another fan added: "42 does look good on her! You are a very lucky man and that was the sweetest post!"



© Instagram Meet cute Miranda and Brendan first met in 2018 on the set of Good Morning America, when she was performing and he was working in security. The couple kept their romance under wraps until they announced they had tied the knot in January 2019. "In honor of Valentine's Day, I wanted to share some news," the blonde beauty wrote on Instagram. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan McLoughlin for loving me for…me."



© Getty Images Miranda's heartbreak Their romance came three years after Miranda's messy split from fellow country star Blake Shelton in 2015. "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately," the duo said in a statement at the time. "We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."



© Instagram The power of communication Miranda and Brendan have learned the power of communication over the years, as she told People in 2024. "We just talk it out, whatever it is, we talk about everything," the Grammy winner said. "And I think communication is super important, especially because women, we expect men to know what we're thinking, and they don't. We got to tell them."

