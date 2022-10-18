The Voice insider reveals what Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are really like to work with - and the key to their marriage! The couple have been married since 2021

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have put their love on display on The Voice, having met on the singing competition show in 2014, and going on to tie the knot in 2021.

MORE: Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale put on a united front at son Apollo's football game

But is it the real thing? Camila Cabello not only insists that they are as real as it gets, but she has also revealed what they say is the real key to making their long-lasting relationship work.

The fellow The Voice judge, who has been witness to how Gwen and Blake work on and off the screen, spoke to Drew Barrymore on The Drew Barrymore Show about the couple, and what they're really like behind-the-scenes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwen Stefani films epic bar inside home with Blake Shelton

MORE: Gwen Stefani is a total punk princess in glitzy crop top amid shock family news

The morning show host went straight for the info everyone wants, promptly asking her guest as they baked a chocolate cake: "What's it like to work with Gwen and Blake?"

The former Fifth Harmony member was just as quick to gush about them, saying: "They are so adorable," and revealed that she actually looked to them for advice when it came to her own love life.

Telling Drew that she had actually asked them what's the "key," having been together for so long and seeing them so happy, she further detailed: "They are so happy, and in love."

The couple met on season seven of The Voice

Plus, as the Charlie's Angels lead wondered: "Really? It's real?" Camila confirmed: "It's so real."

MORE: Blake Shelton supported by wife Gwen Stefani as he reveals he's leaving The Voice after 12 years

MORE: Gwen Stefani looks so different in epic throwback photo with No Doubt

She added: "They're cuddly with each other, and obsessed with each other," and confessed: "What they say about their key to being so happy is that they're best friends, and they make each other laugh all the time, like they are laughing all the time."

Camila maintained how great it was to work with them

The latest season of The Voice, which features Gwen, Blake, Camilla, plus John Legend on the judges panel, is quite bittersweet for the couple, as it will be the last they will do together.

Though the country singer will do one more season before his departure from the show, his wife won't be on it, and instead the panel will feature Blake alongside Niall Horan, Kelly Clarkson, and Chance the Rapper.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.