Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton discuss Camila Cabello's new role on The Voice They do have one thing in common!

Kelly Clarkson may not be a judge again on the latest season of The Voice, which premiered on Monday 19, September, but she still can't help but get the behind-the-scenes scoop from her former co-stars!

MORE: Kelly Clarkson joined by children as she accepts Walk of Fame star

As the star reunited with Blake Shelton on the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the two caught up on everything that's new on the singing competition show.

A big change is the arrival of Camila Cabello, who took over Kelly's seat, and the daytime talk show host was quick to inquire how it was going for her.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kelly Clarkson dazzles in glitzy mini dress

MORE: Kelly Clarkson receives praise from fans over her latest looks on her show

"So… how are things at The Voice? I know you miss me," she first teased, to which Blake quickly joked: "Oh my god, so bad."

He then reassured the singer that the show, and her judges seat, were in good hands, saying that: "You know, it's… Camilla has done a good job," though maintaining: "Nobody's you."

The founding member of the show said: "Let's just say there's only one Kelly Clarkson," before cheekily adding that: "But… there is one person we've found who can talk as much as you, and that's Camila."

Kelly did eight seasons of The Voice

Kelly was quick to agree, sharing her own experience of meeting the former Fifth Harmony member. She said: "She's been on here! I know, I've met her," and joking that: "We had to edit down our interview."

MORE: Kelly Clarkson candidly discusses post-divorce music and healing

MORE: Kelly Clarkson visits Uvalde in tear-jerking show segment

Blake then doubled down, saying: "There is no way you could be on the same season with each other, ever."

Kelly and Blake are known for their candid banter with one another

Once again, the Miss Independent singer hilariously agreed, saying: "It [would] have to be a different kind of show. She's passionate. She likes talking. She's really into it. I love her though, for the show, I think it's really cool."

Fans raved about the hilarious bickering between the two as it made them nostalgic for their time on the show together, and took to social media to write: "I soooo loved your show today Kelly… you & Blake, with your bantering back & forth, yep, brother & sister relationship," and: "Kelly! We miss you there!!!" as well as: "The Voice is not the same without you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.