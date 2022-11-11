Gary Barlow shows off incredible physique in new poolside post The star took to social media

Gary Barlow looked sensational on Wednesday, when he shared an impressive new post showing off his toned physique.

The former Take That member, 51, shared a string of updates of himself in a swimming pool taking part in water-based weight training. Alongside the images was a message detailing his health and fitness journey whilst on tour.

The X-Factor judge penned: "I’ve been on the road now for a few months and desperately miss my training routine. When my friends @tamarahrnt @richienorton_ invited me down to their new site in Dorset I just had to make time. I’m a bit out of practice but had the most incredible yoga and stretching session.

"Some pool weight training, sauna, ice bath and an amazing lunch. I feel incredible. It’s the perfect kick start to my training. Love these guys - very lovely and inspirational people," alongside a string of read love heart and praying hand emojis."

Gary took to social media

Amongst the incredible photos, there were also a number of short videos showing the singer in action. One in particular saw Gary crawling across the pool floor with two dumbbells.

A second clip captured the star swimming across the pool from one end to the other at lightening speed.

Gary is currently on tour with his show A Different Stage, which is based on his tell-all book of the same name. The production shows off a different side to the doting father who gets candid about the highs and lows of his incredible career.

The star is currently on tour with his new show

Earlier this year, the Gary opened up about the more difficult moments in his career whilst chatting on the Brydon & podcast with Rob Brydon.

Gary explained: "When I was coming out of this ten-year gap, I did some solo stuff after that but there were five years where I didn't even sing, I'd refuse to sing."

Rob asked the star if he was "properly depressed," to which Gary replied: "I never actually went to see anybody, when I look back on it, strangely as life does with these things, it was the best time of my life.

Gary and Dawn married in 2000

"I had two kids and was happily married so it was hard. I was walking out of the house and into the studio, some days I'd go lie under the piano.

"That was my key to everything, the piano was where it started for me and has always got me out of trouble. Music has always been the thing."

