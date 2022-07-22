Gary Barlow delights fans with rare snap of wife Dawn for this special reason The singer penned a sweet tribute

Gary Barlow delighted fans with an adorable snap of his wife Dawn as she celebrated her 52nd birthday on Thursday.

MORE: Gary Barlow shares intimate glimpse inside 22nd anniversary celebrations

Taking to his Instagram, the Back for Good singer shared a loved-up picture of the couple lounging on a giant pink flamingo pool float during their summer getaway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gary Barlow reveals surprising secret to healthy shakes following weight loss

Beaming for the cameras, the duo appeared in high spirits as they spent some quality time relaxing in each other's company.

READ: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn's big family change involving daughter Emily revealed

MORE: Gary Barlow and wife Dawn look picture perfect in rare holiday photos

Gary captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Mrs. B! Still having fun after all these years – here’s to a wonderful day", followed by two red heart emojis.

Gary shared a rare snap of Dawn

His fans inundated the comments section with plenty of birthday cheer, with one writing: "Such a lovely couple. Happy Birthday gorgeous Dawn", whilst another penned: "Happy Birthday Dawn! You two look fabulous and happy."

Impressed by their "couple goals", a third fan added: "The love between these two is inspirational", whilst a fourth remarked: "I couldn’t love this more! Happiest of birthdays to you Dawn, you guys are the cutest! Never stop having fun together xx."

The Take That star treated his wife to a celebratory lunch

The Take That singer's sweet birthday tribute comes after he shared a "cute" picture of Dawn last month. Wary of his wife's hesitance, Gary captioned the post: "Gonna get this up before Mrs B tells me I can't post it – don't think she'll mind as she looks cute [heart emoji]."

He added: "We had a lovely launch with great friends - what a venue @the_berkeley - wow - thanks Knut - all beautifully curated by @elisakustow - massive thanks to Paul and the incredible team at Benchmark - and my superb management team- what a night."

Gary paid tribute to his wife of 22 years

The happy couple tied the knot in 2000 and are proud parents to Daniel, 21, Emily, 20, and 13-year-old Daisy. Gary met Dawn in 1988 on the set of a music video and she later became a backup dancer for the band when they formed in the 1990s.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.