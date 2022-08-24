Gary Barlow stuns fans with intimate photo with wife Dawn as he says emotional goodbye The couple have been married since 2000

Gary Barlow has shared a series of candid photos with his fans on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt goodbye message.

The Take That star began his carousel of snapshots with a striking picture showing him topless and cuddled up to his wife Dawn.

The pair have their eyes closed, with Dawn resting her head on her husband's chest and wrapping her arm over him.

In the caption, Gary explained: "I say goodbye to the family today and fly home. 'A different stage' awaits. New horizons, challenges and big adventures. I can't wait to get started. Doing big blocks of work means I get big blocks of holiday and I have to say I think we've had the best Summer ever this year.

Gary shared a series of holiday snapshots with fans

"We've had so much time together as a family. Done lots of hikes. Thanks to @f45_training_santamonica team for training me nearly every day. I've also started most days with a swim in the ocean. Beautiful. California I'll miss you."

Fans were quick to react to the post, with one telling the musician: "Happy you have had a great time off with your family! Nothing beats that!! Sending love to all!"

"Get home safe and sound @officialgarybarlow," wrote a second. "Glad you've had an amazing holiday." A third added: "Love these pics ....have a safe journey home xx."

Gary's son Daniel towers over him!

It comes a week after Gary stunned fans with a rare photo of his 22-year-old son Daniel. The image showed father and son together on the beach, standing shoulder to shoulder, with Daniel towering over his dad by a full head.

"Happy 22nd Birthday to our Dan. We love you mate and you make us so proud every day," Gary wrote.

Gary pictured with his daughter Emily

Gary tends to keep his family away from the spotlight - so the holiday post was a special surprise for fans. Gary and Dawn, who married in 2000, are parents to Daniel, Emily, 20, and 13-year-old Daisy.

Earlier this year, they celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary, and enjoyed a lovely evening at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal. "Anniversary celebrations start here," the musician remarked alongside a snap of his hand and his wedding band.

Gary and Dawn have been married for 22 years

He then shared a picture of their delicious dessert, which had the words, "Happy Anniversary," inked on. Thanking everyone for their well-wishes, Gary remarked: "We had a lovely night. Thank you for all your kind messages [heart emoji]."

