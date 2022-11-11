Lara Spencer is a 'proud mama' as she shares daughter Kate has signed with D1 school Congrats to Kate!

GMA anchor Lara Spencer was one proud mom this week when she shared the news that her daughter had signed to play lacrosse with Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Kate Haffenreffer, her daughter with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, is a senior at Greenwich Academy in Connecticut, and has signed with the Division One school to play for them as a freshman in 2023.

"Can't take it!" Lara captioned the post that featured a picture of Kate, shared on the college's Instagram page, of the teen in the Vanderbilt lacrosse uniform.

"Amazing!!! Someone’s going to be in Nashville a lot over the next four years," commented friend Paula Faris, while Sara Haines added: "Congratulations!!!!! This is so cool. You must be the proudest mama."

"This is SO AWESOME!!!" wrote Kit Hoover.

Kate has signed with Vanderbilt

A second picture showed Kate with her high school senior classmates in sweaters that revealed the school to which they had signed, with Lara writing: "It's National Signing Day! Some pics and a huge congrats to these incredible Greenwich Academy Senior Athletes--each wearing their future team sweats with pride, and as well they should.

"Today they officially sign with their Division One athletic programs. They have worked so hard to get here and this mama couldn't be prouder."

At the end of 2021 Kate gave the college a verbal agreement, and Lara shared the news with fans, writing: "SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!! Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

Lara shared the group of seniors who signed with D1 schools

Lara, 52, lives with her current husband Richard McVey but she shares two children, Duff, 19, and Katharine, 17, with her ex.

Duff is studying at Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas.

