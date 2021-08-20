Lara Spencer supported by GMA colleagues as son marks major 'milestone' Duff is off to college!

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer marked an emotional family milestone on Thursday, as her son, Duff, 19, took a huge a step in his life and headed off to college.

The doting mother documented their day together with some rare photos of her son. Lara doesn't often post photos of her children, as per their request, but Duff allowed her on this occasion.

Explaining the snaps, Lara wrote: "1-Family dinner at the wonderful Javier's on our first night at school. 2 Exploring the new stomping grounds.

"3-Setting up the new digs (complete w under-bed man cave and sister making sure bed is cozy enough); watching my boy jump right into a pickup basketball game; and one last look as I said goodbye (for now)."

She finished by admitting: "Yes there were tears, but also such pride and happiness seeing HIM so happy and knowing he is now part of such an incredible community."

One sweet photo in the reel saw Lara and Duff stood outside a restaurant, with their arms wrapped around each other. Both wore jumpers from the Southern Methodist University in Dallas, which is where Duff will be studying.

Duff will be attending the Southern Methodist University

The mother-of-two was supported through the emotional moment by her GMA colleagues with Amy Robach posting three heart emojis and Dr. Jennifer Ashton posting heart and clapping emojis.

Another fan wrote: "All these mommas dropping their first-borns at college has me [crying emoji]. Sending you hugs."

But many encouraged Duff to: "Pony up," a popular phrase used by the college.

Lara recently had another bittersweet moment to mark, as her mother celebrated her birthday. Lara's father would also have been celebrating his birthday at the same time, but he sadly passed away in January 2011.

His obituary said he died peacefully and was survived by his devoted wife, Carolyn, and his five children.

Lara got emotional saying farewell to her son

In a tribute to her parents, and a friend who also shares the same birthday, the TV star wrote: "Today is August 4th-The birthdays of my wonderful mom and one of my crazy, goofy, dearest friends Susan-both pictured here; it's ALSO the birthday of my amazing, larger than life dad.

"I close my eyes and can see him clear as day-beer in hand, giant smile on his face. We miss and celebrate you today and everyday big Daddy-o.

"I imagine you are chugging with someone very cool up there right about now. Having the same birthday as mom always made the party twice as special and a million times more fun."

She finished by adding: "To Susan and mom-I hope this is the best one yet; And to all the August 4 babies out there, Happy birthday on this very special day. #Iloveleos."

