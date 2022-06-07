Lara Spencer says she feels 'so thankful' for more time with her daughter ahead of college - exclusive The star is a mom-of-two

Lara Spencer is holding on tight to her children and cherhising every moment she has with them.

The Everything But the House host opened up to HELLO! in an exclusive interview during which she spoke about preparing for a big change at her home.

MORE: Lara Spencer shares breathtaking beach photo during evening with famous friends

Lara's oldest son, Duff, has already flown the nest as he headed off to college last summer. Now, Katharine is gearing up to leave too - only not just yet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer and her daughter undertake breathtaking stunt together

When asked how she was feeling about her daughter's plans to go to University, Lara confessed: "We have one more year. I'm so thankful."

That's not to say she hasn't got a plan in place already. At the end of last year, the TV host confirmed her talented offspring had earned herself a place on the lacrosse team.

MORE: Exclusive: Robin Roberts and Amber Laign revamp NY home with help from GMA co-star Lara Spencer

SEE: Lara Spencer showcases her toned physique in radiant new photo with GMA co-star

"SO proud of my girl Kate on her verbal commitment to play lacrosse at Vanderbilt University!!" the Good Morning America host wrote. "Kate-You dreamed it. You worked for it. And you made it happen. #proudmama #GODORES #Vandylacrosse."

Lara is thrilled she has another year of Katharine living at home

Lara also revealed to HELLO! that while the COVID-19 pandemic was difficult there was a glimmer of light - and that was spending more time with her children.

"The impact of COVID on the kids and the world has been so tragic and difficult but there are little silver linings," she said.

MORE: Exclusive: Lara Spencer opens up about her 'baby' as she talks season two of Everything But the House

"One of them has been to have more time with my children over the last few years. Being at home with them has really been cherished."

Lara has two children

Lara shares her children with her ex-husband David Haffenreffer, but is now happily married to Richard McVey.

They share a beautiful family home in Connecticut which Lara admits would be a lot messier if her son was still living at home.

"Yeah. For sure it's tidier now he's gone to college," she added. "I try to keep their stuff relegated to their rooms. I'm not perfect though.

"I'm not going to try to portray that I have a spotless home, I definitely have a basement I could hold a yard sale in. Quite easily."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.