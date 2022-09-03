GMA star Lara Spencer rocks flirty mini skirt for special US Open appearance She covered the exit of Serena Williams

Good Morning America star Lara Spencer has wowed fans with a stunning appearance at the US Open Tennis Championships rocking a flirty navy blue tennis skirt.

Lara posed for a picture with Rennae Stubbs, Serena Williams' tennis coach, and she wore the skirt with a deep green polo shirt and white knit jumper.

"Hearing what it was like to coach @serenawilliams in her last Grand Slam was so incredibly cool and insightful for our viewers @rennaestubbs," Lara captioned the post.

"All of us at @goodmorningamerica thank you for making time for us early each day at the #USOPEN--when you are just a WEE bit busy.. (And thank you @espn! P.S.-Your coverage has been awesome)."

"Great picture Lara," commented one fan as others left heart and flame emojis.

The post comes after Serena bowed out of the tournament on Friday, ending her 27-year career as the greatest tennis player of all time.

Serena announced that she would retire from competitions earlier this summer.

Together with her sister Venus, the pair received a wildcard entry for the doubles, and played together for the women's doubles tournament. It was the first time the two have joined forces to play at a major together since the French Open in 2018 but they lost their first-round doubles match against the Czech Republic's Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka 7-6, 6-4.

Serena then lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the singles third round, and during an emotional post match interview she thanked fans and her family for an "incredible ride."

Since making her professional debut in 1995, Serena has won 73 singles titles, 14 Grand Slam doubles titles alongside older sister Venus, and four Olympic gold medals.