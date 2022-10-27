GMA's Lara Spencer shows off incredible personalized item in sun-drenched photo

Lara Spencer is an incredible friend to have with her bubbly personality, and she helped promote her friend Brooke's business on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, she showed off various products from her friend, who personalizes items by adding monograms onto them. Lara shared photos of a monogrammed bag and shirt, before showing off her favorite item, a straw hat that bore her initials 'LS' and she styled it out in a sun-drenched selfie. The GMA host looked radiant as the sun's rays shone down from the almost clear-blue sky.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lara Spencer has co-hosts in stitches

That wasn't Lara's only fashion choice for the post, as she stood by her friend while rocking a black power suit. Meanwhile, Brooke looked so stylish in a white and blue mini-dress.

Sharing a sweet tribute to her mate, the mom-of-two penned: "The MONOGRAM Mobile!!! Who doesn't love putting their initials on....well.....everything!

"My friend Brooke created @monogrammary and now her new 'monogram mobile' will be traveling the country, making the world a better place..one initial at a time!!! I love her story. I love her products (check out her website--SO cute); and even Oprah declared one of her pieces 'the hat of the summer' (last picture--and actually so true!)."

She concluded: "Brooke is proof positive to dream big, work hard, and good things will happen."

Lara proudly showed off her monogrammed item

Fans were quick to take to the comments, as one enthused: "Yessss! Such a brilliant business!" and a second complimented: "Two beautiful attractive gorgeous ladies love their beautiful sexy smiles too."

A third shared: "Such a great idea! I hope she will come to Northern California," and a fourth posted: "LOVE this!! So fun!"

Lara enjoyed a small break over the weekend and she shared some pictures that showed her having fun on the tennis court as she posed with her dog and her friends, wearing a tank top with a short tennis skirt that showcased her toned legs.

Lara supported her friend in the best way possible

She sweetly captioned the post: "To have my tennis pals and a favorite four-legged fan. Grabbing every chance to play outdoor tennis in mid-October. Riva too [tennis ball emoji, dog emoji]."

The star's fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Y'all are the best!!!"

Others wrote: "Hope you let her chase the ball! Cute picture," "Get it girls," and: "Nice!! Enjoy, Lara!!"

