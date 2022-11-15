GMA's Amy Robach shares new photos ahead of 'curtains' for beloved show The ABC News host had the time of her life

Amy Robach gave fans a glimpse of her New York City night out with friends, and it certainly was for a bittersweet reason.

The Good Morning America host went to catch a show of Phantom of the Opera ahead of its eventual close on Broadway in a couple of months.

She shared a selfie of herself in a cab bathed in the streetlights, and then one with her friends holding up playbills for the iconic musical.

"NYC cab to see one of the classic broadway shows once again before it's finally curtains! #phantomoftheopera #thirdtimesacharm," she captioned her post.

The start of the week was definitely an eventful one for Amy, both off the screen and on, as she and co-host TJ Holmes welcomed back their co-star Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

Jennifer was off from GMA3 for the past week, having gotten married to now-husband Tom Werner and then embarked on a beautiful honeymoon.

Amy went out to catch one of the last shows of Phantom on Broadway

Amy and TJ attended their co-host's wedding, with TJ even giving the couple a blessing as an ordained minister at the end of the ceremony, and warmly welcomed her back on to the show, excitedly catching her up on the air.

Jennifer opened up about her honeymoon in Turks and Caicos, a place that Amy had visited before, and even called her co-host out for it.

"I sent Amy a video saying you didn't warn me how fun this place is," she quipped, as Amy added that it was definitely one of her favorite places to be.

"And there was a fire swallower, it was a lot. It was fun," she continued to her co-hosts' amusement as they ushered her back to "reality."

The GMA3 anchor welcomed back her co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton this week

TJ even joked that she'd been welcomed back by the flu season as a wave of flu breakouts took over the country over the past week.

