GMA's Amy Robach's leading role on show as she supports co-stars

Amy Robach is a popular co-host on Good Morning America, as well as a main anchor on GMA3, alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton and T.J. Holmes.

And this past week, the mother-of-two has stepped up to take on a leading role alongside T.J. Holmes and George Stephanopoulos, while Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan were absent from the show for a lot of the week.

It was a difficult time for Robin, who had fallen ill with laryngitis, and lost her voice as a result.

When she returned to the show on Thursday after nearly a week away, she addressed her illness and absence on social media.

She told her followers in a video: "Good morning! Good morning glam fam! Good to be back! My voice is almost back."

Directly addressing her fans, she explained: "I have been battling laryngitis since Sunday," and she joked: "I would love to say it's because I was partying over the weekend but, it was just pickleball."

Amy Robach took a front seat on GMA for most of last week

Michael, meanwhile, has been absent on the show while filming a segment in Canada. His absence was addressed on Wednesday when he revealed his whereabouts in a video segment on the show.

It's been a busy time for Amy, who is not only working extra hours on GMA right now, but has been sprinting around the city - quite literally.

The star ran the New York City Marathon on 6 November - the biggest in the US, alongside her co-star T.J. and other big stars, including Ashton Kutcher and Ellie Kempner.

The 26.2 mile race began in Staten Island before finishing off in Central Park. What's more, this was Amy's fourth marathon this year and the second in the last month alone.

Amy hosts GMA3 alongside Dr. Jennifer Ashton and T.J. Holmes

She was supported throughout by her friends and family, and her daughter Ava also paid tribute to her mom on social media shortly after the latest race.

What's more, both Amy and T.J. managed to run the marathon just a day after attending their co-star Dr. Jennifer's wedding, making it all the more impressive.

