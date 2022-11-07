Amy Robach supported by famous friends and family as she completes New York City Marathon What an accomplishment!

Amy Robach has been inundated with support over the weekend after accomplishing a major – and emotional – milestone.

MORE: Amy Robach shows off new hairstyle - and it looks sensational

The GMA star was flooded with words of encouragement from her family, famous friends and co-stars, as she successfully ran the New York City Marathon on 6 November.

The marathon, which is the biggest in the U.S., saw stars such as Ashton Kutcher, Ellie Kempner, and Amy run the 26.2 miles starting off in Staten Island and finishing off in Central Park.

Loading the player...

WATCH: GMA's Amy Robach 'throws shade' at co-star T.J. Holmes

MORE: GMA's Amy Robach counts down to whirlwind weekend – and David Muir comes to her aid

The morning show host has been sharing candid updates from her training through the months, which included completing three other marathons leading up to the one in New York City.

She took to Instagram to commemorate her major accomplishment, sharing a slew of photos of her clad in her work-out uniform, revealing that her co-star T.J. Holmes as well as former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton had run by her side.

Sharing a sweet tribute to those who supported her, she wrote in her caption: "4 marathons... 2 in the last 4 weeks... NO WAY I could ever have accomplished this alone! I love this running crew so much."

Amy prepared for the big accomplishment for months

She also wrote: "We encourage each other, train together and finish together," adding that: "Thank you to everyone who came out to line the streets of the 5 boroughs to cheer us on... there's no greater city in the world!!"

MORE: Why GMA and its stars were an integral part of Amy Robach's breast cancer journey

MORE: Amy Robach opens up about telling her daughters of her breast cancer diagnosis and how their lives changed

Her co-stars were quick to congratulate her, with Ginger Zee writing: "You did it! Congrats," and Dr. Jennifer Ashton, who got married over the weekend, commented: "Proud of you!"

Her co-star T.J. was right by her side as they completed the 26.2 miles

Her daughter, Ava, shared a screenshot of texts on Instagram between her and her mother, in which the aspiring singer hailed her "Marathon Queen."

Other fans wrote: "Exceptional athleticism on display. I'm in awe. Congratulations!" and: "Fabulous accomplishment!!" as well as: "Congratulations! What a wonderful accomplishment!" plus another fan added: "Congratulations to all of you!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.