Strictly's Helen Skelton reveals amazing 'win' ahead of Blackpool special

Helen Skelton must currently be feeling very excited as not only will she competing in Strictly Come Dancing's Blackpool special, but she also scooped an award.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile presenter revealed that On the Farm, which she presents, had been awarded the Best Factual Show at the TV Choice Awards. The announcement even included a photo of Helen as the presenter held aloft a baby lamb. The announcement makes history, as it was the first time that the show, or its sister programmes, had won in that category.

Sharing her pride, the mum-of-three joked: "I deffo deliver a lamb better than a salsa, but it's a learning curve."

She then tagged dance partner Gorka Marquez, alongside Strictly judges Anton du Beke and Shirley Ballas.

Although we're sure Gorka is proud of the presenter, the pair will no doubt be focused on training for Strictly's Blackpool special, where they will be dancing a quickstep to Valerie.

Helen has been a strong performer during this series of Strictly, even topping the leaderboard with a Charleston that was themed around Blue Peter.

Helen was overjoyed by the news!

Last week's show saw Tony Adams withdraw after suffering a hamstring injury, and Helen shared a sweet message for her former co-star.

The star shared an update on her Instagram feed alongside a sweet selfie with the former football manager. Both of the stars were dressed head-to-toe in Strictly clad and beamed as they relaxed on a sofa together.

Captioning the photo were the words: "This one… of all the things I didn’t expect to happen on this Strictly journey was that I would have a weekly debrief/chat/parenting debate/rugby discussion with @tonyadamsofficial thank you for your friendship and thank you for entertaining us in every way."

The pair look closer than ever in the sweet snap. Helen rocked a fabulously wild ponytail, pink hoop earrings and matching pink lipstick for the snap, whilst Tony wore a blue suit jacket, thick black glasses and a white shirt and black tie.

