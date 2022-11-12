Helen Skelton shows off incredible Strictly-honed physique in stunning playsuit The star took so social media

Helen Skelton knows how to put together a killer look and on Friday it was no different when the star was spotted in the most stunning playsuit for an exciting TV appearance.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Countryfile host, 39, shared a number of fabulous updates ahead of her and her Strictly partner Gorka Marquez's appearance on It Takes Two.

In the first update, the star filmed herself being "attacked" with fake tan in a hilarious behind-the-scenes clip. In the video, the star said: "See, this is what happens! All you try to do is get yourself to a job and they attack you with fake tan and moisturiser - it's the Strictly way."

Whilst chatting to her followers, the star captured two members of the Strictly team quickly rubbing the fake tan and moisturiser concoction into her arms whilst she held a glass of prosecco.

Helen updated her fans on Instagram

In the video, the star is wearing the most gorgeous tailored black jumpsuit, that features a low V neckline and is embellished which discreet black buttons. Helen added a pair of black barely-there heels to her stunning ensemble.

As for her hair and makeup, the doting mother opted to wear her beautiful blonde tresses down in curls. Her makeup look was comprised of brushes of light eyeshadow, false eyelashes and glossy pink lips.

Another update reshared by the star was from her partner Gorka who filmed the duo on their way to their interview. Helen burst through a door behind him, giggling about the fake tan saga.

The pair were interviewed by Rylan Clark

Gorka said to the camera: "Hello guys, where are we going, where are we going?" to which Helen replies: "It takes two, it takes two, I'm in trouble because I put fake tan on and I wasn't meant to!"

Gorka added: " Oh really, it's ok! We are about to go on It Takes Two tonight, we've been very quiet today but…" Helen interjected: "We've been busy working on some stuff!"

Gorka Continued: "Working very hard." He asked his dance partner: "Are you excited for tomorrow?" Helen replied: Yes, very excited!"

In the clip, the duo also revealed that Helen has channeled a false persona, "Helena" who is "from Colombia." This week the pair will perform a Salsa to Despacito by Justin Beiber.

