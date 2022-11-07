Strictly's Helen Skelton shares some very 'exciting news' with fans The star took to Instagram

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton wowed the judges and audience with her Jive on Saturday night.

The TV presenter and her pro partner Gorka Marquez secured an impressive 37 points – three nines and a ten – for their performance, securing their place in next week's round.

And there was yet more exciting news from Helen on Monday morning.

She took to Instagram with a very special announcement for her fans – and teamed up with some celebrity pals in the process.

Helen pictured with her baby daughter Elsie

Helen, 39, shared a new video to promote a new campaign for the mental health charity Mind. She appeared on screen alongside Julia Bradbury, David Seaman and Sean Fletcher for the short, and told her followers in the caption: "Exciting news!

"I'm so proud to introduce you all to 'Hats On For Mind', a campaign for better mental health. Along with my friends @therealjuliabradbury, @officialdavidseaman and @seanfletchertv, I've designed a hat which not only gives 100 per cent of its profits to @mindcharity but is also about encouraging everyone to get outdoors this winter for our mental health.

The star has been wowing fans on Strictly Come Dancing

"Click the link in my bio and get yours from @gooutdoors… get outdoors and share your selfies #hatsonformind."

Helen then added: "This is not a paid campaign, it is something I'm working on with my branded partners @gooutdoors."

Fans were quick to praise the kind-hearted star. "Such an important campaign and love your design Helen, off to get one xx," one commented, while a second remarked: "Love this! Will be getting one for sure."

Helen is a very proud mum of three

A third revealed: "Great idea. Love the Hat. I've just bought 2! Xx." And a fourth shared: "Brilliant. Everyone Needs To Talk About their Mental Health."

Helen is a huge lover of the great outdoors and likes to spend as much time as possible out and about with her three children, Ernie, Louis and baby Elsie.

She recently told HELLO!: "I got in from [Strictly] training the other night, and my kids wanted to play football in the garden before bed. I've still got a dog to walk, my baby Elsie needs fresh air, and my boys love playing football."

