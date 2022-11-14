Helen Skelton pens touching message to fellow Strictly contestant Tony Adams after shock departure from show The star took shared a sweet update

Helen Skelton has taken to social media with a heartfelt message for her fellow Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Tony Adams, who shockingly withdrew from the show on Sunday.

The star shared the update on her Instagram feed alongside a sweet selfie with the former football manager. Both of the stars were dressed head-to-toe in Strictly clad and beamed as they relaxed on a sofa together.

Captioning the photo were the words: "This one… of all the things I didn’t expect to happen on this Strictly journey was that I would have a weekly debrief/chat/parenting debate/rugby discussion with @tonyadamsofficial thank you for your friendship and thank you for entertaining us in every way."

The pair look closer than ever in the sweet snap. Helen rocked a fabulously wild ponytail, pink hoop earrings and matching pink lipstick for the snap, whilst Tony wore a blue suit jacket, thick black glasses and a white shirt and black tie.

Helen shared the update on social media

Dance partner Katya was quick to weigh in on the sweet post and simply penned three love heart emojis in the comments section.

One fan replied: "Great picture Helen and very kind words. His speech at the end was very moving, he is a great bloke, very heartwarming! Memories you have made and great moments to treasure (good luck and best wishes for Blackpool."

A second added: "He’s had such a positive mental attitude, just like you," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Tony and Katya were adored by Strictly fans

Tony revealed he had sustained an injury on Saturday night following his Jive with Katya and was choosing to withdraw from the competition. His decision meant that Tyler and Dianne continue in the competition, and will compete at Blackpool next week.

The duo made it to week eight of the competition and blew fans away with their entertaining routines.

