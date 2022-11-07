Strictly star Helen Skelton reveals Gorka Marquez's sweet gesture every day

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez have formed a fabulous friendship during their time on Strictly Come Dancing, with the professional dancer often showing his kindness in the sweetest way.

MORE: Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez put on the spot after Janette Manrara halts 'love fest'

In her latest column with The Telegraph, the Countryfile presenter – who scored her first ten over the weekend – confessed the Spanish dancer often lifts her spirits first thing in the morning with a motivational note.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton teams up with famous friends to share 'exciting' news

Touching upon the support she has received over the past few weeks, Helen shared: "I've had many supportive messages, too, not least from Angela Rippon, who, of course, witnessed many a Foxtrot in her Come Dancing presenting days. You need all these little boosts along the way.

MORE: Strictly's Helen Skelton shares some very 'exciting news' with fans

READ: Helen Skelton makes raw confession about Richie Myler split - 'I don't see myself as a victim'

"Gorka brings me a coffee at the start of our training sessions and writes on the paper cup. 'You've got this!', so I begin each day in the best possible frame of mind. We also eat a lot of pastries. Pastries help immeasurably."

On Friday, during a candid interview with Virgin Radio, the mum-of-three revealed she actually found it "weird" getting close to Gorka at first – but their close proximity is something she has found easier over time.

Helen and Gorka wowed Strictly fans with their Jive

"I think more and more you trust each other don't you, I think definitely as the weeks go on…because it is weird, if you've never done this it is weird," she said.

MORE: Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals he's 'proud' of Helen Skelton after ex Richie Myler speaks out

"At first, he was like, 'It's fine you can hold my hands,' and I was like, 'But I don't really know you though, why would I hold your hands!' All of that takes time to get used to doesn't it."

Gorka chimed in: "I said to her 'get close to me when we are doing this part [sic]..." Jokingly, he added: "You don't have to complain, you know, you can be close to me - it could be worse!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.