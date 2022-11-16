Rumer Willis and boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas make relationship official in surprising post The couple began dating earlier this year

Rumer Willis and her singer boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, have been dating for several months, but the couple made their relationship Instagram official on Wednesday.

The pair posed for five loved-up photos which they both shared on their respective profiles alongside the same caption, and it included several emojis, including a red love heart, a lobster, a ladybird and a worm.

WATCH: Rumer's boyfriend Derek and Bruce Willis jam together

Friends of the couple seemed happy that they had officially shared their first photos together on social media.

Rumer's stepmom, Emma Heming Willis, was one of the first to react, simply writing "Cutes", whilst Jenna Dewan added several red heart emojis.

Rumer and Derek posed for sweet photos alongside the actress' dog

Stylist Jen Rade added: "Big yes to this Rumer!!!"

"I'm so happy for you girl! You deserve nothing but happiness! You are absolutely glowing girl. Love you," wrote a friend.

Whilst it's not known how long the couple have been together, Derek has fitted in perfectly in Rumer's family as the photos were taken this week at Demi Moore's Idaho home, where she marked her 60th birthday with close family and friends.

Earlier in August, Derek also appeared in a video, posted on Emma Heming Willis' Instagram, which showed him jamming alongside Rumer's dad Bruce Willis.

In the brief video, 67-year-old Bruce could be seen playing his harmonica whilst Derek sang and strummed his guitar, with his back to the camera.

"Their talent is speaking for itself. I'll just leave this here," Emma, 44, wrote of the moment, adding the hashtag #jamsession.

Derek will no doubt have been a big support for Rumer, who earlier this year publicly revealed alongside the rest of the family that Bruce would be "stepping away" from his acting career after being diagnosed with aphasia.

"To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," they wrote. "As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

His family's Instagram posts went on to say that it "is a really challenging time" for them all, "and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support".