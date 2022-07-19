Rumer Willis' new look gets thumbs up from famous family The actress was heaped with praise

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' oldest daughter, Rumer, switched up her appearance on Tuesday and debuted a bold new look.

The star gave her fans some serious Pippi Longstocking vibes with blunt, straight bangs and two low braids. It was in stark contrast to her tresses which she has been wearing in tight curls most recently.

Rumer captioned the snapshot of herself - in which she sported freckles and a pout -b, and added a pair of scissors emoji.

WATCH: Rumer Willis delivers powerful message about her health

Fans adored her look and commented: "I mean….cannnnnnooootttt handle," and, "OMG! In love".

Her stepmom, Emma Heming, also rushed to compliment Rumer and wrote: "Lovely," with a loving emoji too.

The close-knit family have had a difficult few months after sharing the news that Bruce was retiring due to his aphasia diagnosis.

Rumer decided to switch up her look - and fans loved it

Rumer recently revealed she was working on a special gift for her dad which she shared on Instagram.

The 33-year-old posed for a picture showing her sat on a sofa, with a large guitar across her lap. She sweetly explained: "Out of practice but trying to play some tunes for my Daddio."

"Sending good wishes and blessings to you and your Daddio, hoping he's doing well," one fan wrote in response, while a second noted: "I feel music will help Bruce since he has such a connection to it."

Rumer has been rocking curls recently

Rumer is Bruce's eldest child from his first marriage to Demi. The former couple remain incredibly close and together also share daughter Scout, 30, and 28-year-old Tallulah.

He is also a dad to two girls, Evelyn, eight, and Mabel, ten, with wife Emma.

