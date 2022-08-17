Rumer Willis stuns in daring set of photos featuring denim and knit bikini

Rumer Willis is coming off of her 34th birthday celebration and stepped into the new year with a daring set of photographs.

MORE: Rumer Willis stuns in gorgeous thigh-skimming white dress after unveiling big change

The actress shared a series of photographs of herself from a recent photoshoot for House Magazine, and she looked absolutely amazing.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Rumer Willis poses in provocative lingerie as she shares important body message

She managed to capture attention from the very first photo itself, which saw her turn away from the camera and show off her figure in a pair of jeans.

However, on top of it, she wore absolutely nothing at all, covering herself up with her arms and letting her auburn locks blow in the wind.

MORE: Rumer Willis' new look gets thumbs up from famous family

She included more shots from her desert-themed excursion, including a pair in a multi-colored knit bikini, featuring a string top with high-waisted bottoms.

Rumer ended her compilation with a more high fashion photograph, wearing a statement floral dress with huge pointy shoulders.

Rumer sent pulses racing with outtakes from her latest photoshoot

"Feeling so grateful and lucky and insanely happy," she captioned her photographs, and her fans quickly began inundating her with flame emojis to boot.

"You are such a beautiful human being, it hurts," one gushed, with another saying: "Great photo! Happy Birthday again," and a third adding: "Now that's how to fill a pair of jeans."

MORE: Rumer Willis reveals unexpected pre-flight ritual in new post

MORE: Rumer Willis shares playful new photos from the bathtub

Amid celebrations on her big day, Rumer received one very meaningful social media tribute – that being from her mother Demi Moore.

The actress – who shares three children with ex Bruce Willis – posted three photos in honor of her daughter's special day, including an adorable throwback that saw her posing in a halter neck bikini alongside Rumer as a child.

Demi shared a sweet birthday tribute to her eldest daughter

The two other images she shared were more recent snaps of Rumer, and alongside the photos, the Ghost star sweetly penned: "My sweet Rumer. Happy Birthday my angel!

"As you have blossomed into this elegant, beautiful, feminine, intelligent, soulful, creative, talented woman, know you will always be my little girl. I love you and wish you the best new year!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.