Rumer Willis stuns in gorgeous thigh-skimming white dress after unveiling big change The actress is headed back to work!

Rumer Willis is looking better than ever. Not only has she recently updated her hairstyle, opting for blunt, straight bangs, but on Wednesday she posed up a storm in her bathroom and looked gorgeous in a mini dress.

The actress, who lives in Los Angeles, posted the fun selfie on her Instagram Stories, and it showed her donning a thigh-skimming white cotton dress paired with a white blazer.

The 33-year-old completed her summery look by wearing her recently-cut hair straightened.

"Back to work," she simply wrote alongside the snap.

Rumer stunned in her white dress

It's unknown what Rumer's current project is, but late last year she wrapped up filming her most recent movie, indie comedy My Divorce Party, which is currently in post-production and expected to be released later this year.

The film, which is the feature directorial debut of Heidi Weitzer, was filmed in Twentynine Palms, California, and stars Michelle Meredith and Laith Ashley alongside Rumer.

The actress recently showed off her new hair

My Divorce Party chronicles future divorcee Xan, played by Desiree Staples, gathering her closest friends in Joshua Tree to celebrate her impending split, only to reveal she intends to burn her divorce settlement money to start afresh. Chaos ensues as each friend has a wildly different opinion on what Xan should do — blow it at a strip club, save it, or use it for self-care.

Whilst Rumer might be occupied with work this summer, she took time out of her busy schedule on Wednesday to congratulate her "angel sister" Scout on her birthday.

"Happy Birthday my magical angel sister, best friend @scoutlaruewillis. What a gift it is to have the privilege of sharing this life with you." She added: "You are, and have always been an icon, environmentalist and forager. I am obsessed with you. You are my hero and my muse."