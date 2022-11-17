Grey's Anatomy's Ellen Pompeo looks incredible as she steps out in NYC The star shares her three children with husband Chris Ivery

Ellen DeGeneres is best known for wearing scrubs in Grey's Anatomy, but there was nothing bland about her most recent appearance.

The star hung up her surgical gear to wear a bright, yellow sweater, heels and figure-hugging jeans as she stepped out in New York.

The mom-of-three looked sensational and fresh-faced with her long locks worn loose and large hoop earrings.

WATCH: Ellen Pompeo shows off huge kitchen in her home in sweet video

Ellen carried a chic handbag as she left a building in the Tribeca neighborhood of the Big Apple.

The star was spending time away from her family who live in Los Angeles.

She's married to music producer, Chris Ivery - who was spotted in Malibu while Ellen was away - and they are proud parents to their son Eli Christopher, and daughters Sienna May and Stella Luna.

Ellen looked fabulous in NY while spending time away from her family in LA

Ellen met Chris in a grocery store in Los Angeles in 2003. They were friends before it blossomed into something more and they got married in 2007, with the New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg as the legal witness to the ceremony.

The actress hid her first pregnancy for a long time until it became obvious and so she took time away from the spotlight to focus on her family.

After the birth of their second daughter, Sienna, she revealed she had used a surrogate.

Ellen's husband Chris Avery pictured with their son

Ellen spoke to InStyle about parenting and confessed: "I make a lot of mistakes. You just learn."

She added: "Kids are just so open and honest, and you could get down on yourself a lot as a parent, like 'Oh I'm not there enough.'

Ellen and Chris welcomed their middle child via surrogate

"It's easier to beat yourself up and feel guilty. But you can't adopt a sort of victim's attitude. You have to adopt an optimistic, can do, 'how do I fix it?' attitude with kids."

