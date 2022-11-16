Ant Anstead shares sweet family update amid romance with Renee Zellweger The couple have been quietly enjoying their time together

Ant Anstead put his custody battle with his ex-wife, Christina Hall, to the back of his mind to deliver a heartwarming family update.

The British presenter – who is dating Renee Zellweger – took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter, Amelie, 19.

Ant got to spend some quality time with the British-based teenager, and they couldn't have looked happier.

In the post, Ant and Amelie were at a fun fair, and his caption was filled with kind words for his daughter.

"Of course," he began. "The day I go to hang with @amelieanstead at uni the whole town is closed down with a fairground! Well what else were we supposed to do?? Win three teddy bears of course (at a 3% win ratio I’m sure)!

"So proud of this special lady who is tackling life the proper way while staying so grounded and focused amid it all! Inspiring! Love you Ammo."

Ant was enjoying time with his daughter in the UK

He also shared snapshots of Amelie playing soccer at university in the UK.

Fans loved the post and commented: "She looks beautiful but more importantly, strong. You’ve done good, Dad," and, "What a special and loving relationship you have with all of your children and what a beautiful and strong daughter you have. All three of your children are amazing. You're a great Dad."

The post comes days after he shared a rare update featuring his girlfriend, Renee.

Ant is dating Renee Zellweger

Ant shared a snapshot from a wedding gone by which featured their name places and heart shaped cookies with the bride and groom's initials on them.

The close-up was captioned: "What a beautiful weekend wedding," making reference to the nuptials of his close pal, Jenson Button and wife, Brittny Ward, which took place earlier this year.

He attended it with the Bridget Jones actress and they are still going strong today.

They've been dating since June 2021 after Ant met the Oscar winner while filming an episode of his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride.

