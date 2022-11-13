Michael Douglas' fans react to his youthful appearance in photo with Catherine Zeta-Jones The happy couple share two grown-up children

Catherine Zeta-Jones delighted her followers at the weekend, when she shared a sweet photo of her husband Michael Douglas on Instagram.

The glamorous Welsh actress took to the social media platform to share that she was missing her beloved spouse, posting a throwback picture of the pair enjoying a date.

In the snap, the pair huddled close together, looking into the distance as Catherine wore a stunning sleeveless black dress with her lustrous brunette locks loose around her shoulders.

Michael looked dapper in a casual top and suit jacket and his looks brought as many compliments as his wife's.

One commenter wrote: "He doesn’t look a day different to now..." while another added: "There is something very charismatic about him and of course you are a beauty".

A third fan commented: "Absolutely stunning, gorgeous and beautiful," and another responded simply: "Beautiful couple!!!"

Catherine's photo thrilled fans

Catherine sweetly captioned the image: "Throw Back Thursday [red heart emoji]. Honey Hubby and I on a date. Honey Hubby has been 'outta town' shooting in Europe since this photo was taken [crying laughing emoji] I am kidding before you all squawk… looking forward to few date nights before year's end."

The long-time couple met at a film festival in 1998, got engaged the following year and tied the knot in 2000.

They share two children: son Dylan Michael, 22, and daughter Carys Zeta, 19. Earlier this month, the Chicago star visited her husband in Paris and delighted fans with another gorgeous photo.

Catherine and Michael have been married for 22 years

The couple posed for a loved-up selfie from the French capital in which Michael could be seen planting a kiss on Catherine's cheek.

They looked to be thoroughly enjoying their Parisian getaway and Catherine captioned the snap: "Paris… Amour… J'adore." The couple were inundated with kind words from fans, with one reading: "Your smile says it all. Bless you both in Paris Catherine & Michael."

Another penned: "True love enjoy... Beautiful people," while another added: "I'm so happy for the both of you."

