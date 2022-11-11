Romeo Beckham kissed by mystery girl amid Mia reconciliation rumours The son of David Beckham split from his model girlfriend earlier this year

Romeo Beckham has been enjoying the single life as of late, but it appears that the footballer may have found love again.

In a post shared on his Instagram Stories, the 20-year-old was seen receiving a kiss from a mystery girl. The star had positioned his camera so that most of his companion was hidden, but she was seen planting a kiss on the side of his cheek, while he posed in a brown jacket and pair of sunglasses.

While the star wasn't giving away the identity of this mystery woman, earlier on Friday he shared a post with model Tallulah May, as they grabbed coffee and croissants.

The photo was taken by Libby Adams, and Romeo tagged her a photographer as he uploaded a solo shot of himself with someone's shoulder visible next to him.

The posts come amid rumours that Romeo had reconciled with ex-girlfriend Mia Regan, who he split up with earlier in the year.

Romeo got a kiss from a mystery woman

Romeo has liked a number of recent posts from his ex including a striking polaroid close-up that shows the model posing in a denim waistcoat and black bra.

The pair had another flirtatious moment last month when Romeo reshared a reel which featured Mia as she posed in a collaboration with the star's mum, Victoria.

Victoria shared news of the exciting launch on her personal Instagram account. Alongside a promotional video, she penned: "MIA REGAN X VICTORIA BECKHAM. Exclusive drop at 10AM GMT tomorrow, available only at VictoriaBeckham and at 36 Dover Street."

Fans raced to weigh in on the post, with one commenting: "Glad to see Mia again with the Beckhams," whilst a second penned: "Awwww love to see it!!"

The footballer was with Tallulah May earlier in the day

Model Mia and Romeo dated for three years before their split. They went 'Instagram official' in September 2019 when the model took to her social page to wish her boyfriend a happy 17th birthday - they had actually begun dating months prior.

They had seemed head-over-heels in love with rumours of an engagement even swirling around the couple.

But speculation of their split began in July when fans noticed that the football star had deleted all photographs and mentions of Mia from his Instagram page.

A source has said that they decided to part ways owing to their hectic schedules and long-distance relationship struggles.

