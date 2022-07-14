Ellen Pompeo stuns in string bikini in sensational beach photo

Ellen Pompeo looked like a Baywatch star as she frolicked on the beach during a family trip to Sardinia, Italy.

The Grey's Anatomy actress showcased her incredible figure in a tiny, white, Dolce & Gabbana bikini that highlighted her toned legs as she took a dip in the sea while spending time with her husband, Chris Ivery, and their eldest daughter Stella Luna, 12.

Ellen let her two-piece speak for itself as she kept the rest of her look simple, only opting to accessorize with a delicate gold bracelet.

The family's beach day comes after Ellen, Chris, and all three of their children – including son Eli Christopher, five, and their other daughter Sienna May, seven, attended the recent Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda Women's Show.

Given that Ellen and Chris' offspring are rarely seen in public, it was a welcomed treat for their social media followers to see them.

Ellen looked incredible in her D&G bikini (Image: Backgrid)

The actress was beaming in the photos which were posted in People magazine as she stood alongside her brood. She then took to Instagram herself and delivered more snapshots of her beautiful children decked out in the designer brand.

Ellen met Chris in a grocery store in Los Angeles in 2003, about two years before she scored the role of Meredith Grey. They were friends before it blossomed into something more and they got married in 2007 during a private ceremony, with the New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg as the legal witness.

Ellen and Chris' son is adorable

Ellen recently spoke to InStyle about parenting and confessed: "I make a lot of mistakes. You just learn. Kids are just so open and honest, and you could get down on yourself a lot as a parent, like 'Oh I'm not there enough.'

"It's easier to beat yourself up and feel guilty. But you can't adopt a sort of victim's attitude. You have to adopt an optimistic, can-do, 'how do I fix it?' attitude with kids."

