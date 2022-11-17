Carrie Underwood's explosive photo of her drumming will leave you lost for words Is there anything she can't do?

Carrie Underwood can sing, she can dance and she can play the drums too! The star shocked fans with a photo they weren't expecting when she took to Instagram on Wednesday.

The country music star was performing on her Denim and Rhinestones Tour when she rocked out on a set of drums, and the image was explosive.

Carrie looked ripped and muscular as she pounded on the instrument, much to the delight of the crowd.

WATCH: Carrie Underwood looks phenomenal in a sensational mini dress

She captioned the photo: "Wow, Denver!!! I love your city! I love your mountains! I love, love LOVE your loud, beautiful crowds!!! Thanks for bringing some heat in this cold weather! Last night was one to remember."

Fans were stunned and commented: "How to get ripped like Carrie.. do share," and, "please explain!!! This is entertainer of the year status! She is killing this! No explanation," while a third said: "Holy muscles," and there were plenty of shocked face emojis too.

Carrie recently channeled Christina Aguilera in a tour outfit which also sent fans into a frenzy.

Carrie showed off her muscles as she played the drums

She stepped on stage wearing glittery over-the-knee boots with suspender detailing and cut-out leather chaps across her thighs.

The look was a dazzling display reminiscent of Christina's more rough and tumble version in her Dirty music video.

Comments rolled in as her social media followers said she looked "stunning," and demanded to know her beauty secrets.

Carrie is no stranger to show-stopping outfits

Many others said they couldn't wait to see her perform when they come to their venues across the US.

Carrie also sparked a reaction when she posted a selection of her favorite looks on social media.

The first photo saw her in a skin-tight denim bodysuit, which was decked out with matching blue rhinestones.

Another image saw her in a second dazzling outfit, consisting of a white long-sleeve shirt with see-through mesh panels, which she paired with her trusty mini denim shorts in black, and a pair of white cowboy boots.

What will she wear next?

