Carrie Underwood is by and large a country music industry veteran, and has long been an icon within and beyond it.

Though she did not always know everything there was to know about country music and being a performer, she admits she has always had strong opinions about its singers.

In a revealing interview with Rolling Stone, the star confessed that she has always been a tough critic of her fellow singers, even when she hadn't even gained her own success yet.

She explained that when she first discovered her singing talents, she used to rely on watching other singers perform to further improve her vocal skills.

However, she then confessed: "Growing up and going to concerts or seeing my favorite artists on TV, if they didn't sound like they were supposed to sound, it was always so deflating."

Ever the tough critic, she explained: "I'd lose respect for them. Or when I'd go to a concert and hear them drop keys, I was like, 'You can't hit the notes! Why'd you record them if you can't sing them?' That stuff is important to me."

The star has been performing for over a decade

Carrie maintained how hard she works to meet the high expectations from fans, and from herself, saying that: "I love to sing, and I've always taken pride in the work I've put in on my vocals. I do want to sound good."

The songstress felt the first semblances of fame, and the challenges of singing, when she competed in American Idol in 2005, and won.

Carrie is currently on her Denim & Rhinestones tour

Now, she is currently touring North America for her highly-anticipated Denim & Rhinestones tour, singing the songs from her new album of the same name.

She has shows running through March 2023, and it is her 7th tour ever, during which she will perform her 1000th concert.

