Carrie Underwood steals the show at 2022 CMAs in tiny leather shorts The Hate My Heart singer performed her new single

Carrie Underwood looked phenomenal for her solo performance at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Wednesday.

The mom-of-two took to the stage at the Bridgestone Arena to perform her new single, Hate My Heart, and all eyes from the star-studded crowd were on her. Carrie rocked a tiny pair of leather shorts that showcased her extremely sculpted legs.

Of course, Carrie's outfit wouldn't be complete without some elaborate fringe detailing, which came in the form of a stunning gold and black top that featured fringe heavily along her arms and across her chest.

Carrie added a pair of fringe-adorned ankle boots and wore her golden locks in bouncy curls, adding a classic smokey eye.

Her performance was her second of the night as she opened the show with a touching tribute to the late Loretta Lynn alongside Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire.

Loretta passed away on 4 October aged 90 in her Tennessee home, after over fifty years in the industry.

Carrie looked incredible for her solo performance

The three stars collaborated on a beautiful tribute to her, singing songs like You Ain't Woman Enough, You're Looking at Country, and Loretta's classic hit Coal Miner's Daughter, of which she has a biopic of the same name.

Carrie, Reba and Miranda brought loads of glamour and glitter with their looks, with Carrie kicking off the performance wearing a fully sequined green gown with a bustier top and a purple gradient at its hem.

Carrie rocked tiny shorts and gold fringe

Miranda continued the theme of glitter – and country – wearing a black mini dress full of bejeweled horses and fringe down the neckline. Reba matched her fellow country singers, wearing a button-down black blouse with green sequin fringe along the chest.

The performance went down a storm with the A-List audience, which included Katy Perry, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce and Luke Bryan, who were all treated to a night of unforgettable solo performances, never-before-seen collaborations, and special tributes.

