Strictly's Shirley Ballas pens heartfelt message to son in touching update The TV star is a mum-of-one

Strictly head judge Shirley Ballas penned the sweetest message to her son, Mark, on Thursday.

Over on Instagram, the professional ballroom dancer posted a touching video of her 36-year-old son posing alongside TikTok sensation Charlie D'Amelio on Dancing With the Stars.

Alongside the endearing footage, doting mother Shirley gushed: "So proud of my beautiful son and his partner on @dancingwiththestars. A perfect partnership brought to life through beautiful dancing [red heart emoji].

"A friendship that will last long after the dancing ends. Thank you to the fans for making such beautiful videos. Xx".

Mark has been coupled up with TikTok star Charli D'Amelio

Dancing certainly runs in the genes! Mark Ballas is one of the most iconic dancers on Dancing with the Stars having lifted the coveted Mirrorball Trophy twice, and reaching the final a further seven times.

And in this year's competition, the star has managed to dance his way into another final after scoring perfect tens across the board in the semi finals.

The professional dancer has dancing in his blood, with both of his parents being world-renowned choreographers in their own right. Mark's mom, Shirley Ballas, has been dubbed as the 'Queen of Latin' and has won numerous world championships.

The duo have made it through to the finals

And to top it all off, Mark's father, Corky, is a former competitive ballroom dancer who holds several Latin dance championship titles. Corky has also been a professional on Dancing with the Stars twice, dancing with the likes of Cloris Leachman and Florence Henderson.

Shirley and Corky tied the knot in 1985, before eventually divorcing in 2007. Shirley has since found love with actor Danny Taylor. The loved-up duo first met during the 2018-2019 winter pantomime season, where they both took part in a Christmas production of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Liverpool Empire.

Mark and Shirley share a close bond

And in a recent interview with Prima magazine, Shirley explained how "Danny is very different to anyone [she's] ever been with before."

Speaking of her current beau, the Strictly star revealed: "First of all, he's 6ft 1in, he's the tallest man I've ever dated, and I love his jet-black hair.

"He's also very kind and very caring – he's always there for me. I hope he'll propose one day, but he's never married, and I think he's a bit nervous about it, so we'll see. Come on, Danny!"

