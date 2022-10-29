Strictly's Tony Adams issues apology to Shirley Ballas following previous remarks The footballer was unimpressed with his scores last week

Strictly Come Dancing star Tony Adams just put in his best-ever performance, but he ended his star turn by issuing an apology to head judge Shirley Ballas.

After receiving critiques for his devil-themed quickstep, the footballer found all the judges praising his routine, something that hasn't been happening much this series, leaving his dance partner, Katya Jones, emotional. The story couldn't have been more different last week, when the judges were left unimpressed following his cha-cha-cha.

During Shirley's critique of his dance last week, an annoyed Tony was heard jesting: "Shirley, go home," before she awarded him a four for his effort.

This week, after receiving his score for the quickstep, in which Shirley awarded him an eight, Tony made sure to apologise for his previous remarks.

"I've got to say to Shirley, I made a comment last week, I ain't got a clue," he said. "I accept a four, I accept an eight it doesn't really matter, I don't understand.

Tony Adams impressed fans during Halloween week

"But I've got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don't go home Shirley, you can stay, because she is Strictly."

Other contestants agreed with Tony, and Claudia accepted his apology, as Tony continued to call down "sorry".

Tony and Katya were pleased with their comments during Halloween week

This isn't the first time that the footballer has had to apologise during his time on the show, as following his American Smooth, he was so excited when Craig Revel Horwood told him he was "better" he forgot to take Motsi's critique.

Realising his error, the star uttered an expletive, which was caught on microphones, and prompted an apology for some "fruity language".

